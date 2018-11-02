Timberwolves Launch ‘Purple Reign Pack’

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves launched the ‘Purple Reign Pack’ which features tickets to the home games where the team’s Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms are worn.

The first 500 people who buy the package will also receive complimentary pair of City Edition socks. All purchasers will receive a one-time voucher for 10% off at the Timberwolves Team Stores. Fans who buy the package before November 15th will also receive a complimentary ticket to the November 16th vs. Portland game, the first time the Timberwolves will wear the new uniforms. Fans can visit Timberwolves.com/purple for more information.

The Wolves yesterday unveiled the team’s Prince-Inspired City Edition uniform at an event at Paisley Park.

Purple Reign Pack

Friday, November 16 vs. Portland (complimentary game if purchased before November 15)

Friday, January 11 vs. Dallas

Wednesday, February 13 vs. Houston

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Golden State

Friday, April 5 vs. Miami

Tickets for all Timberwolves home games can be purchased by logging on towww.timberwolves.com.