Timberwolves Launch Half-Season Ticket Packages

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have launched a pair of half-season ticket packages for the 2018-19 season that provide a significant discount over single-game prices and provide additional benefits to members.



Fans have the option to choose between two packages that include the most in-demand games of the season. Each ticket package includes 20 regular season home games, one of which will be a matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The Blue package guarantees a Boston Celtics game, while the Green package includes a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Half season package buyers will also benefit from a two-game ticket exchange, 10% discount at the team store, playoff seating priority and exclusive access to two special events per year.



Half season ticket packages are on sale now at www.timberwolves.com/halfseasons or by calling 612-673-1234.



An all-time franchise record was set during the Timberwolves 2017-18 season in partial season ticket plans sold. The team also saw a 20% increase in full season ticket memberships, finishing in the top 10 in the NBA for new full season tickets. Both metrics played a role in the 15% year-over-year attendance increase in addition to 16 regular season sellouts, which marked the most games at capacity at Target Center in 26 years (1991-92 season).