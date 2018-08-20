Timberwolves Launch Flex Pack Options for 2018-19 Season

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves launched their 2018-19 Flex Packs, offering fans the opportunity to choose tickets to any 10 games with savings over purchasing individual game tickets.



Fans can choose a minimum of 10 games, no exceptions, with the option to select up to 20 games at the Flex Pack pricing. Flex Packs also include savings on single game tickets and playoff priority.



Flex Pack holders have the flexibility to change seat location, the number of tickets per game and price point based on the matchup. The ticket packages offer significant savings from single game prices and provide access to see the most in-demand games of the 2018-19 season.



The Timberwolves will open their home schedule at Target Center on Friday, October 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other highlights of the team’s home slate of games include: the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 6; the Houston Rockets on Monday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Feb. 13; the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Mar. 5 and Sunday, April 7; and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday Mar. 19 and Friday, Mar. 29.



For more information and to purchase a Timberwolves Flex Pack, visit www.timberwolves.com/flex or call 612-673-1234.