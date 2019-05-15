Timberwolves Land No. 11 Pick In 2019 NBA Draft

Unfortunately, the Wolves didn't move up in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In an absolutely wild lottery, the Wolves are slotted to pick 11th overall, a spot they had an 18.9 percent chance to fall to. They were projected to pick 10th overall.

There are plenty of solid prospects in this draft and the Wolves will have a great opportunity of landing one with the 11th overall pick. You can check out our big boards here and here.

We've seen players like Reggie Miller, Klay Thompson and Allan Houston selected 11th overall over the years.