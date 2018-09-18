Timberwolves Kick Off ‘30 Days to Tip’ in Advance of Team’s 30th Season

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves kick off their “30 Days to Tip” this week leading up to the team’s first game at San Antonio on October 17. The team will begin the celebrations this year in honor of their 30th season as a franchise.

The 30 Days to Tip will include events, social giveaways and other surprises every day through October 17. Highlights of the festivities include:

Timberpup Tuesdays

Starting today and every Tuesday, the team will promote on social media adoptable dogs and puppies from Ruff Start Rescue.

Timberwolves Night at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins will host Timberwolves Night when they take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, September 25 at 7:10 p.m. Fans who purchase a ticket through the special package also receive a co-branded Twins/Wolves hat, with a portion of ticket proceeds going towards Positive Coaching Alliance.

To purchase a ticket to Timberwolves Night, click here.

Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze

During weekends from September 22 through October 28, fans can visit Minnesota’s largest corn maze located in Brooklyn Park, which has been made in the design of the Timberwolves logo. The Twin Cities Festival and Corn Maze is a proud supporter of the Minnesota Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation. Specifically, Saturday, October 13 will be Timberwolves Day and will include appearances by a player, the Timberwolves Dancers and Crunch. Tickets are $10 online by visiting twincitiesmaze.com and $12 at the door.

Open Streets Minneapolis

On Sunday, September 23 (Nicollet) and Sunday, September 30 (University of Minnesota), the Timberwolves will have a presence at the Open Streets Festival. Admission is free on both dates. The event includes games, music and giveaways.

Additional activities will be announced daily, and fans are encouraged to follow along on the Timberwolves social media accounts for more information.

The Wolves will host a public viewing party when the team travels San Antonio to open the season vs. the Spurs on Wednesday, October 17. More details will follow on the team’s watch party. The Wolves open play at Target Center for the first time this season on Friday, October 19 against Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers.