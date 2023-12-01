Timberwolves vs. Jazz: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to get their third-straight win when they host the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

The Wolves are coming off a 106-103 victory over the Thunder on Tuesday. The No. 1 defensive team in the league, Minnesota is 8-1 at home and first in the West with a record of 13-4.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Jazz on Thursday, including how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Tickets: Get Tickets

Get Tickets Doors: 6 PM

Doors to this 7 PM game will open at 6 PM. You can get tickets to the game here.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Jazz

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Nov. 30 Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Jazz will air on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Thursday, Nov. 30. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady, color analyst Jim Peterson and sideline reporter Lea B. Olsen will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin, Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Anthony Edwards (Right Hip Pointer), Jaden McDaniels (Right Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Jazz

Questionable: Jordan Clarkson & Kelly Olynyk

Out: Kris Dunn & Lauri Markkanen

Jordan Clarkson (Right Thigh Contusion) and Kelly Olynyk (Right Shoulder Strain) are questionable to play.

Kris Dunn (Personal Reasons) and Lauri Markkanen (Left Hamstring Strain) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Jazz: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Jazz. Utah will be playing in their black Statement Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Jazz

In their first matchup with the Jazz this season, Minnesota beat Utah 123-95 at Target Center on Nov. 4.

After losing to the Grizzlies on the road on Wednesday, the Jazz are 6-12 this season. Thursday's matchup against the Wolves will be on the second night of a back-to-back for the Jazz.