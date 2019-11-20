Timberwolves Introduce New Partnerships with Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, Plus Team’s First Private Barrel Whiskey Bourbon

Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves announced a new multi-year partnership with Jim Beam® Bourbon and Maker’s Mark® Bourbon that will include a variety of additions to Target Center.

As part of these collaborations designed to enhance the food and beverage experience for Timberwolves fans, Jim Beam will be featured throughout three new bar spaces, two on the 100-level near the Budweiser Beer Garden and one within the main bar outside of section 201. The whiskey will also be available throughout Target Center premium areas including the Lexus Courtside Club.

Fans will also be able to taste the Timberwolves’ first exclusive spirit, the Maker’s Mark® Timberwolves Private Select Bourbon, at Target Center this season. This customized Maker’s Mark bourbon created specifically for the Timberwolves and Target Center will be used in a variety of spaces and in new cocktails including a ‘Whiskey Sour’ made with Maker’s Mark, Honey-Citrus Elixir, Chamomile Tea, Bittercube Orange Bitters, CO2, along with the ‘Nothing Else Matters’ concocted with Jim Beam® Rye, Maker’s Mark, Demerara, Chai, and Bittercube Trinity Bitters. Target Center’s evolution of its esteemed food and beverage platform was elevated by Fhima’s Director of Beverages Sean Jones.

“We knew we had a tremendous opportunity through our partnerships with Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark to elevate our cocktail offerings,” said Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. “We brought in the best mixologist in the Cities, a 2019 Charlie Award winner and good friend of the Timberwolves, Sean Jones, to help us create cocktails that fans want to seek out, and taste. We can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Earlier this fall the Timberwolves introduced more than thirteen new food and beverage items at Target Center including cocktails from Jim Beam and Makers Mark.