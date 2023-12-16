Timberwolves Host Annual Holiday Shopping Event in Partnership with A Mother’s Love Initiative

Wolves players surprised youth with a shopping spree including special gifts from Target and TCL

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL – Yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with A Mother’s Love Initiative, hosted 15 youths for the team’s annual Holiday Shopping event at the Target store in Minnetonka.

The evening began with all 15-youths meeting Crunch, the Timberwolves mascot, for Crunch’s Holiday Bus Ride, where they enjoyed music and snacks on their way to Target of Minnetonka. Once at Target, the youth were greeted by Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and the entire Timberwolves roster, who surprised them each with personalized jerseys and shopping carts to prepare them for their shopping spree.

Each youth was presented with a $500 Target gift card, given on behalf of the Timberwolves, and then paired with a Timberwolves player, with whom they spent time getting to know as they shopped for gifts for themselves and their families. Timberwolves corporate partners Target and TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands, added to the holiday cheer, including an additional $500 Target gift card, and a 43” TCL 4K S Class Smart TV for each youth and their families.

“The Holiday Shopping event is one of the biggest events of the year for us and something we all look forward to,” said Timberwolves & Lynx Chief Impact Officer Tru Pettigrew. “To be able to brighten the holidays for local youth, especially those who need it the most, is so special to us and symbolizes what the holiday season of giving back is truly all about.”

“At TCL, giving back to the community is a priority so we love teaming up with the Timberwolves for their annual Holiday Shopping event,” said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL. “We look forward to being a part of this special day every year and it was an honor to gift the deserving youth of A Mother’s Love Initiative with new TCL TVs to enjoy with their families. It’s great to have partners who give us the opportunity to make a positive impact and bring some joy into homes during the holidays with our products.”

Youth and players also enjoyed hot cocoa and cider and took photos together while players signed jerseys for each youth.

A Mother’s Love Initiative

A Mother’s Love Initiative’s (AMLI) vision is to strengthen families by giving them a village for moral support. We recognize that “family” comprises of a multitude of different family types. We respect all family dynamics and work to meet families where they are in their life cycles. AMLI’s mentorship program works to strengthen families academically, socially, emotionally, and financially. Our vision builds strong foundations now and for generations to come.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.