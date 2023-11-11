Timberwolves hold off Spurs 117-110 for fifth straight win

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs greets Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves after the game during the In-Season Tournament on November 10, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame 29 points from Victor Wembanyama to hold off the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Friday night in their In-Season Tournament opener.

Anthony Edwards added 28 points and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota won its fifth straight.

Wembanyama was 12 for 21 from the field and 3 for 7 on 3-pointers. The No. 1 pick, who was coming off a difficult debut at Madison Square Garden in a loss to New York on Wednesday, added nine rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

Devin Vassell added 29 points for San Antonio.

Minnesota had notable victories over Boston and Denver but had not won on the road this season.

San Antonio has lost four straight, dropping its previous two by an average of 31 points to Indiana and the Knicks.

In danger of another blowout loss, the Spurs opened the final quarter shooting 9 for 12 from the field and 3 for 5 on 3-pointers to close within 104-97 with three minutes remaining.

The Timberwolves did not let the Spurs get any closer.

Minnesota built an 18-point lead in the third quarter after a sluggish start.

The Wolves were 9 for 15 on 3-pointers in the second and third quarters while outscoring the Spurs 68-46. Minnesota outscored San Antonio 34-19 in the third, sparked by a 19-5 run.

The Spurs limited the Wolves to 22 points in the first quarter after allowing 44 and 33 in the opening period of their previous games.

