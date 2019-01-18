Timberwolves Hire Jerry Sichting as Assistant Coach

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has hired Jerry Sichting as Assistant Coach. This marks Sichting's third stint with the Wolves after initially spending 10 years with the organization from 1995-2005 and two seasons from 2007-09. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Sichting began his career with the Timberwolves in 1995 as Director of Scouting and Player Development. He then became an Assistant Coach under Flip Saunders when Saunders took over the team during the 1995-96 season and remained in that role until 2005. Sichting returned to the Wolves bench in 2007 under Randy Wittman and completed the 2008-09 season on his former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin McHale’s coaching staff. Between his first two stints with the Wolves, he served as Assistant Coach at Marquette University.

Sichting went on to join the Golden State Warriors in 2010 as Assistant Coach on Keith Smart’s staff. In 2012, he was hired at his alma mater, Martinsville High School (Ind.), to finish out the season as Head Coach of the Varsity Boys’ Basketball program. Sichting returned to the NBA a few months later and went on to serve as Assistant Coach for the Washington Wizards (2012-13), Phoenix Suns (2013-15) and New York Knicks (2016-18).

As an NBA player, Sichting averaged 6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg and 3.3 apg in 598 NBA career games, collecting an NBA title with Boston in 1986. Following his playing career, he remained in Boston to run the “Jerry Sichting Basketball Camp” for five years. Sichting went on to serve as an analyst for Celtics radio. In 2002, Sichting was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as a graduate of Purdue University and captain of the 1978-79 Boilermakers club that tied for the Big Ten championship with Michigan State. He and his wife, Joni, have four children: Jared, Jason, Jordan and Jenna.