Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders Donates to Assist the Twin Cities Community

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders and his wife, Hayley Saunders, donated and partnered with MATTER and Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities to support the Twin Cities community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Saunders’ donation will provide 10,000 healthy MATTERbox snack packs to be distributed through the Mount Airy and Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club locations. Each snack pack consists of a whole grain cracker, unsweetened applesauce, protein WOW butter, a goal card and a handwritten “YOU MATTER” note of encouragement.

"Hayley and I wanted to extend support to our community, as we are incredibly thankful for the great work and leadership of Boys & Girls Clubs as they continue to serve youth and families during this difficult time," said Saunders. "We are grateful to assist their efforts to ensure youth and families have access to healthy food options and support by providing MATTERboxes to be distributed at the Boys & Girls Club Twin Cities locations. We're all in this together and we hope this encourages everyone to lift each other up and support one another by practicing social distancing to keep our community as safe as possible."

Ryan and Hayley recorded a video of encouragement for the youth and families at Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, to view this video click here.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers, dreamers and above all, doers, to kickstart big ideas that can change the world. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 14 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities