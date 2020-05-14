The Timberwolves Have Quite The Offseason Ahead Of Them

It seems weird to talk about the NBA offseason right now.

In a regular world, we would have just wrapped up the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

I’d be getting ready to go to the NBA Combine and we’d be wondering if the Timberwolves would land the first-overall pick at the lottery on May 19.

Of course, we’re not in a regular world. Due to the global pandemic that is COVID-19, the NBA season has been put on hiatus. We don’t know when or if the regular season will continue or what the playoffs will look like.

The NBA Combine and Lottery have both been postponed and the draft will surely be postponed as well.

What we do know is that there will be an NBA offseason. And if you’re a Timberwolves’ fan, that has to excite you. Gersson Rosas was making moves like a disco dancer at the deadline. From when he took over as President of Basketball Operations, just Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie remained on the team. Rosas added D’Angelo Russell (six months later than we thought, but better late than never!), Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez at the deadline.

Where do the Wolves sit as we go into the offseason?

Of course, there’s free-agency which we really can’t talk about here per NBA policy. Chances are, you’re aware of the decision that Rosas and his staff have to make about both players on his own roster along with unrestricted free agents.

Where things get most interesting, for me at least, will be with the 2020 NBA Draft.

If the regular season did not resume, the Timberwolves would be tied with the Warriors and Cavaliers with the best chance to get the No. 1 pick in the draft at 14 percent.

Below are Minnesota’s full odds for the lottery:

1st pick: 14%

2nd pick: 13.4%

3rd pick: 12.7%

4th pick: 12%

5th pick: 14.8%

6th pick: 26%

7th: 7%

While the Wolves do have the highest odds to get a top-three pick, there’s also a 59.8% chance the team will be outside of the top three.

Regardless, the pick is a huge asset.

The Timberwolves also own the rights to Brooklyn’s 2020 first-round pick. That pick is currently right outside of the lottery at 16th overall.

Minnesota also owns the 33rd pick, which is its own.

If you assume the Timberwolves get the third pick in the lottery, they’d still have the most “draft power” per Tankathon. It’s not really close.

With Rosas, the options with these picks seem endless. There’s a possibility the Timberwolves keep all three picks and go into the 2020-21 season with three rookies. There’s a chance they trade one or more of the picks for a player who can help now or a future pick.

Last season, we saw Rosas flip pick No. 11 and Dario Saric for Jarrett Culver when a good majority of us thought that Rosas would end up trading down.

Any move is possible for this club it seems, apart from anything involving Russell or Towns.

Whenever things do pick up in the NBA, the Timberwolves will certainly be a team to watch, even if it won’t be in the postseason.