Getty Images

Timberwolves Guard Malik Beasley Joins NBA's Twitter Q&A

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Digital Content Manager

Follow
Posted: May 06, 2020

On Tuesday, Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was the Q&A star on the NBA's Twitter.

Beasley answered questions about how he's staying busy, how he's staying active and what his 'welcome to the NBA' moment was.

You can check out Beasley's full dialogue with fans by clicking the link below:

Tags
Beasley, Malik, Timberwolves

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter