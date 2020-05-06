Getty Images
Timberwolves Guard Malik Beasley Joins NBA's Twitter Q&A
On Tuesday, Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was the Q&A star on the NBA's Twitter.
Beasley answered questions about how he's staying busy, how he's staying active and what his 'welcome to the NBA' moment was.
You can check out Beasley's full dialogue with fans by clicking the link below:
Tuesday Twitter Q&A with Malik Beasley of the @Timberwolves!
Send your questions for @Mbeasy5 now before he answers them at 4pm/et! Submit using #NBATogether
— NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2020
