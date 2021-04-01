Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards Named KIA NBA Western Conference Rookie Of The Month

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA today named Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards as its Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March. Edwards is the eighth Timberwolves player to win Kia NBA Rookie of the Month honors, joining Karl-Anthony Towns (November, December 2015, January, February, March, April 2016), Andrew Wiggins (November, December 2014, January, February, April 2015), Gorgui Dieng (March 2014), Ricky Rubio (January 2012), Kevin Love (March 2009), Randy Foye (December 2006) and Stephon Marbury (January 1997).

Edwards' 24.2 points per game in March are the third-most in a calendar month by a teenager in NBA history, trailing only Carmelo Anthony (27.1) and LeBron James (26.3) (min. 10 games). Over the month he led all NBA rookies with 24.2 points per game and was the only rookie to average 20+ points in March. The first overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards additionally led all rookies in total points (314), made field goals (116), total three-pointers (34) and minutes per game (35.1). Dating back to Feb. 24, Edwards has registered at least one steal, a streak of 16 games, the longest active run in the NBA. The 16-game streak is the longest run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season).

Highlights from Edwards' month include erupting for a career-high 42 points in the Timberwolves' come-from-behind 123-119 victory in Phoenix on Mar. 18 to become the first Timberwolves rookie to score 40+ points in a game. The 42 points are the most points by a rookie since Trae Young had 49 on Mar. 1, 2019 vs Chicago. At 19y-225d, Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points behind James (2003-04, 19y-88d) and Kevin Durant (2007-08, 19y-200d). In the Mar. 14 contest against Portland, Edwards scored 34 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-14 from long range. The six three-pointers are tied for the most by a Timberwolves rookie and he became the fourth Timberwolves rookie to do so, joining Zach LaVine (2015), Wesley Johnson (2010) and Marbury (1997). In the 102-101 win over New York on Mar. 31, Edwards registered his rookie leading 19th 20+ point performance of the season as he scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. He added a season-high-tying three steals and a season-high three blocks, becoming the second Timberwolves rookie with 20+ points, 3+ blocks and 3+ steals in a game (Christian Laettner, twice in 1993). In the Mar. 31 game, Edwards (19y-238d) connected on his 100th triple of the season, becoming the youngest player in Timberwolves history to reach 100 three-pointers (previous youngest was Stephon Marbury at 20y-058d). He also became the third youngest player in NBA history to connect on 100 threes (Kobe Bryant: 19y-176d, Kevin Knox: 19y-218d).