Timberwolves at Grizzlies: TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to extend their win streak to a league-leading six games when they head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday.

Minnesota has the best record in the league at 16-4 and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Wolves are 6-3 on the road this season and have the best defense in the league (106.0 defensive rating).

On Wednesday, the Wolves picked up their fifth straight win, beating San Antonio 102-94 at home.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves at Grizzlies on Friday, including how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves at Grizzlies

Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 8 Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: FedExForum | Memphis, TN

Taking place at FedExForum, Wolves at Grizzlies will air on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Friday, Dec. 8. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Jaden McDaniels, Josh Minott, Daishen Nix, Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Jaden McDaniels (Right Ankle Sprain), Josh Minott (G League Assignment), Daishen Nix (G League Two-Way), Leonard Miller (G League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Grizzlies

Doubtful: Jake LaRavia

Jake LaRavia Out: Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Ja Morant & Marcus Smart.

Jake LaRavia (Left Eye Procedure) is doubtful to play.

Steven Adams (Right Knee PCL Surgery), Brandon Clarke (Left Achilles Tendon Repair), Luke Kennard (Left Knee Bone Bruise), Ja Morant (League Suspension) and Marcus Smart (Left Foot Sprain) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Grizzliess: City Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Grizzlies. Memphis will be playing in their black City Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Grizzlies

In their first meeting this season, the Wolves beat the Grizzlies 119-97 in Memphis on Nov. 26.

The Grizzlies are 6-14 overall and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Memphis is 1-8 at home this season.

A depleted team, the Grizzlies have been dealing with injuries to key players since the start of the season. Memphis is 25th overall in offense (106.7 offensive rating) but are 10th overall in defense (111.8 defensive rating).