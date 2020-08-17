Timberwolves On The Frontline Of NBA's COVID Test Research

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't played a basketball game since earyl March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the lack of action on the hardwood, the team is helping lead the way off the court. The Timberwolves, led by Vice President of Basketball Performance and Technology Robby Sikka, have been instrumental in the NBA and NBPA's research to develop a recently FDA-authorized COVID-19 test called SalivaDirect.

The test is one of the most cost-effective ways of detecting the virus, and has yielded a very small margin of error over the past few months. Sikka and the Wolves' medical staff began testing players and their families as they returned to the Twin Cities for individual workouts.

"For us, we test family, we test players, we test staff and we test them six days a week," Sikka told CNN. "And for us being able to do that has given our organization a margin of safety that they feel more comfortable with. But, you know, when the price point is as low as it is and it's as easy as it is, it's something that is really, really functional outside of the NBA box."

For more on the NBA and NBPA's funding of the SalivaDirect test, check out Zach Lowe's profile on ESPN.com.