Timberwolves, FOX Sports North And WCCO Radio Announce 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with FOX Sports North, today announced their first half television broadcast schedule for the 2020-21 regular season. All 37 Timberwolves first half regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes all 37 first half regular season games and three preseason contests. WCCO will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.

FOX Sports North’s regular season coverage tips off on Wednesday, December 23 for the season opener at Target Center against the Detroit Pistons, including a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Nationally recognized broadcast partners Dave Benz and Jim Petersen return for their ninth consecutive year of calling Timberwolves basketball together. Wolves broadcasts will also feature reporting from Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen. Annie Sabo continue to host “Wolves Live” before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis, as well as five-time WNBA Champion and Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson.

For the first time, the Timberwolves and FOX Sports North are launching “Wolves+”, a new show FSN and podcast on iTunes, that will originate from a new studio inside the Wolves Practice Facility at Mayo Clinic Square, “Wolves+” will entertain fans with in-depth and candid conversations with a variety of players, coaches, executives, and voices from around the organization that will give fans a glimpse into the lifestyle and culture of Timberwolves personnel. “Wolves+” will debut prior to the first pre-season game on December 14th at 6:30pm on FSN.

In addition to the 37 first half regular reason, the network’s broadcast schedule contains all three Wolves preseason games.

Although fans are unable to attend games at the start of the season, the opportunity for them to receive giveaway items from the team remains courtesy of FSN. Throughout the season, fans who tune in to Timberwolves games on FSN will have the chance to win and redeem great prizes through the Timberwolves App.

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store and connected within the Timberwolves Official Team App. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

The full Timberwolves broadcast schedule is available for download HERE.