Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation & FOX Sports North Team Up to Host Broadcast Auction on Feb. 26

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation and FOX Sports North are partnering to hold their seventh annual broadcast auction benefiting the foundation, which focuses on impacting the community through education, inclusion and wellness. Tomorrow, Feb. 26, fans will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive fan experiences and “buy now” packages throughout the Wolves at Miami telecast on FOX Sports North.

Throughout the evening, FOX Sports North will highlight the work in the community done by the Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation. The segments include features on the team’s Pack Gives Back initiatives and showcase the grant program and book mobile. As part of the structural changes to the foundation this season, the Timberwolves unveiled a new grant program to better drive social impact with longer term commitments.

Bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. with the start of the “Wolves Live” pregame show on FOX Sports North and will close at the conclusion of the game. To bid/purchase, call: 612-673-8440. Bid updates and auction item details will be available on www.timberwolves.com/auction and throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Items up for auction include:

