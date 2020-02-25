David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation & FOX Sports North Team Up to Host Broadcast Auction on Feb. 26
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation and FOX Sports North are partnering to hold their seventh annual broadcast auction benefiting the foundation, which focuses on impacting the community through education, inclusion and wellness. Tomorrow, Feb. 26, fans will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive fan experiences and “buy now” packages throughout the Wolves at Miami telecast on FOX Sports North.
Throughout the evening, FOX Sports North will highlight the work in the community done by the Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation. The segments include features on the team’s Pack Gives Back initiatives and showcase the grant program and book mobile. As part of the structural changes to the foundation this season, the Timberwolves unveiled a new grant program to better drive social impact with longer term commitments.
Bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. with the start of the “Wolves Live” pregame show on FOX Sports North and will close at the conclusion of the game. To bid/purchase, call: 612-673-8440. Bid updates and auction item details will be available on www.timberwolves.com/auction and throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Items up for auction include:
Timberwolves Team Trip – Viewers will have the opportunity to bid on a special fan experience to join the team on its April 2-4 road trip to New York. The trip will start off on April 2, as the winning bidder and one guest receive round-trip flight accommodations on the team charter. The package includes luxury lodging at the team hotel and tickets to the Wolves at Knicks game on April 3.
T-Wolves Gaming Experience – T-Wolves Gaming, the defending champion in the NBA 2K League, trains at the world-class T-Wolves Gaming training facility inside Mayo Clinic Square. Fans will be able to bid on a one-of-a-kind gaming experience for five to play alongside the National Champions for a two-hour gaming and pizza event at the training facility.
Signed Authentic City Edition Jersey – The 2019-20 Minneapolis and St. Paul-inspired City-Edition jerseys will only be worn until the end of the 2019-20 NBA season. Viewers have the chance to score an authentic City-Edition jersey autographed by your choice of Karl-Anthony Towns or D’Angelo Russell. The package also includes two 100-level tickets.
Timberwolves Mystery Box – Each box up for auction includes an item autographed by a current player, two 100-level tickets to an upcoming game and a Timberwolves promotional item. Autographed items could include photos, mini balls, shoes, jerseys and basketballs.
