Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation Announces Winners of Court Refurbishment Program “Our Courts. Our Future.” Presented by U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation announced the winners of the fan voting for the “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program presented by U.S. Bank. The winners were announced at a kick-off event this afternoon at Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club in St. Paul, whose court received a refurbishment last year as part of this program.

Fans voted for one court in each of four designated regions that they wanted to see the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank refurbish this summer. Below are the winning courts from each region

North: Bennett Park, 520 E 13th St, Hibbing, MN 55746

Central: Northway Park, 2450 15th St N., St Cloud, MN 56303

South: Pioneer Park, 801 15th St W, Hastings, MN 55033

Twin Cities: Groveland Recreation Center, 2021 St Clair Ave, St Paul, MN 55105

The team will visit one court per month from June-September to create an NBA style court for the community to enjoy. Following the refurbishments, each city will be treated to a celebration from the team as the court officially reopens.

This is the second year of the court refurbishment program for the foundation, previously named “New Era. New Courts.” Last year, the program refurbished courts in Moorhead, Rochester and St. Paul. For more information on the program, visit www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts.

