Timberwolves Fall To Raptors In Season Opener

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 25: Shake Milton #18 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on October 25, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO -- — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points in his Toronto debut, O.G. Anunoby had 20 and the Raptors gave new coach Darko Rajakovic a victory in his first game by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-94 on Wednesday night.

Scottie Barnes had 17 points, Pascal Siakam added 15 and Jakob Poeltl grabbed 11 rebounds for the Raptors.

Anthony Edwards had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 13 rebounds, but Minnesota lost its 19th straight north of the border.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Mike Conley scored 11 for the Timberwolves. Towns shot 8 for 25, going 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was not available because of a strained left calf. McDaniels was injured during the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games against Dallas.

Six different Raptors players made at least one 3-pointer, with Schroder and Anunoby each making four. Toronto finished 14 for 35 from long range.

The Raptors led 53-51 at halftime.

Minnesota shot 3 for 15 from 3-point range in the first two quarters but made three of six from distance in the third. The Timberwolves took a 74-73 lead to the fourth.