Timberwolves Fall To Pelicans, 121-107

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 11: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 11, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)