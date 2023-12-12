Timberwolves Fall To Pelicans, 121-107

NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 36 points, CJ McCollum added nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter on three timely 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the NBA-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Monday night.
The Wolves played without leading scorer Anthony Edwards, who left Friday night's win at Memphis with a right hip pointer.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but he fouled out with 2:35 left and his team trailing by 14. Mike Conley and Naz Reid each scored 17 points for Minnesota, which had won nine of its previous 10 games.
It took Minnesota nearly four minutes to make its first basket of the fourth quarter. It came on Conley's 3, which trimmed New Orleans' lead to 99-89.
Minnesota's Jordan McLaughlin hit a half-court swish at the third-quarter horn.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Visit Dallas on Thursday night.