Timberwolves Director Of Player Program Kaayla Chones Inducted Into Ohio Basketball Hall Of Fame

Kaayla Chones has focused a big part of her life to advancing the sport of basketball and it’s being recognized.

Chones, who is the Director of Player Programs with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was recently named to the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chones starred at North High School in Akron, scoring over 2,000 points while grabbing more than 1,600 rebounds over four years. She was named co-Ms. Basketball in both her junior and senior year.

She was a three-time USA TODAY All-American and holds every scoring, rebounding and blocked shot record at North High for boys and girls.

Celebrating one of our very own - Director of Player Programs Kaayla Chones! Nominate the women in your life who deserve a once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experience here » https://t.co/kn72UedZvH pic.twitter.com/Pip7YYPk3Z — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 17, 2018

Chones then went onto play at North Carolina State from 2000-04. During her time in Raleigh, she was named to the ACC All-Freshman team, while earning All ACC Honors, All-American Honors and ultimately became the school’s sixth all-time leading rebounder and 11thall-time scorer.

Her basketball career continued after being drafted 15th overall in 2004 by the Washington Mystics. She also played overseas.

The Timberwolves were lucky enough to hire Chones six years ago under Flip Saunders. The main focus of Chones’ job includes assisting players with personal, professional and social development while helping new players and their families with relocation and integration into the community. Often times, this is being on call 24/7 in case there is anything a family needs as far as housing, schooling or anything else you can think of.

Chones has been a liaison between the business and basketball operations side and helps carry out NBA initiatives.

Congrats to Kaayla and her family on a very special honor.