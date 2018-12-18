Timberwolves Dancer Blog | Lauren

Q&A with Timberwolves Dancer Lauren

How did you get involved in dance?

I began dancing when I was two years old taking just ballet. Over the next 15 years, I additionally studied jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop, and pointe and competed them all with various studio companies. I began dancing for my high school dance team my freshman year and enjoyed choreographing and competing pom, jazz, and hip hop routines for four years.

What made you decide to audition for the Timberwolves Dancers?

When I moved to Minneapolis for my freshman year at the University of Minnesota I went to several Timberwolves games during the college nights with friends. I really loved watching the Timberwolves Dancers interact with fans both on and off the court and it compelled me to look more into the job description and audition process.

Number of years on the team . . .

I am a second year veteran on the team for this 2018-19 season.

What is your favorite part about being a Timberwolves Dancer?

My favorite part about being a Timberwolves Dancer is representing the Timberwolves Organization in so many ways. From dancing on the court and in the stands, interacting with fans at games, and getting the chance to meet people in the community at appearances has all been an honor to be a part of.

How can others join the team?

If dancers are interested in joining the Timberwolves Dancers, they should follow our social media and check our website for updates on our audition date and prep clinic classes. Prep clinic classes are a great way to get an impression of the Timberwolves Dancers’ style of dance and get face time with our head coach Athenia Williams.

What studios/teams had the biggest influence in your dance career?

Competing and studying at Madison Professional Dance Center was an excellent way for me to study under many talented instructors in house, at conventions, and at intensive camps. While my studio experience gave me a solid foundation for technique and style, my experience on a varsity dance team served to hone them in on a team level. Working together to unite different dance styles and backgrounds is an experience that has transferred a lot to my time as a Timberwolves Dancer.

Each Timberwolves home game, different dance teams come out and perform on the court prior to the game, as a Timberwolves Dancer, how impactful is it to see these teams performing each game?

I have always appreciated the diversity of entertainment that the Timberwolves Organization provides for their fans. People in the community have the unique chance to experience many different styles of dance from all different ages right in their seats at an NBA game.

What impact do these performance opportunities mean for the dancers who get to participate in performing on the Timberwolves court?

Performers on these teams get to engage with a large scale audience from their community which is a very special experience that few get to have. Sharing their art and passion in a high scale production multiple times in a season is exciting for both the teams and the fans.

If you had the opportunity as a high school dancer to come and perform on the Timberwolves Court, what impact would that have on your dance career/how would that have impacted your dance career?

If I had had this opportunity in high school it certainly would have matured me much faster as a dancer. Performing under high intensity and expectations really has encouraged me to step up and work much harder than I did as a young dancer. This and many other skills I've acquired as a Timberwolves Dancer has set me up for success in both dance and other professional careers.

What has been the highlight of being a Timberwolves Dancer been so far?

My highlight last season was travelling with the organization to China to play in the 2017 NBA Global Games. While there, I had the experience of performing in front of Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors executives, the NBA Commissioner and other high profile NBA affiliates, as well as enthusiastic Chinese fans. It was amazing to see the impact of basketball thousands of miles away from Minnesota as well as experience the culture and cities in China. This opportunity was something I would have never gotten from any other job or team and is something I am exceedingly grateful for.

How has being a Timberwolves Dancer changed your life?

Being a Timberwolves Dancer has had a huge impact on my life. Stepping into a professional job in the NBA (while also taking college credits full time) has been a challenge that has matured me in a lot of ways. I have gained confidence in my dancing due to exposure to unparalleled coaching, and leadership from our team captains. I’ve gained experience performing internationally, with celebrity artists, and in over 40 high energy basketball games. I have also had the privilege to meet so many people in my community, within the Timberwolves Organization, in the NBA, and most importantly my teammates. These people have exposed me to new perspectives and experiences that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

The Timberwolves Dancers Youth Dance Clinic will be on Sunday, Jan. 20. For more information, click here.