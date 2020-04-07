What The Timberwolves Are Doing For Their Players In A Time Of Uncertainty

In the words of Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, the past month has been a “whirlwind.”

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put the 2019-20 NBA season on pause on March 11, forcing all 30 teams and front offices to dramatically change the way they do things.

But the NBA’s hiatus isn’t the most pressing concern right now.

“The reality is, at this point in time, it’s not about sports, it’s not about basketball,” Rosas said during Tuesday’s virtual media availability. “It’s about individuals and their safety and getting back to a place where this pandemic is controlled, and that’s going to take some time and we’re cognizant of that. We have to be on top of it on our end.”

No one has a perfect manual of how to handle the pandemic that continues to sweep the world, but the Timberwolves — with help from Vice President of Basketball Performance and Technology Dr. Robby Sikka — have attempted to be as proactive about COVID-19 as possible.

“Nobody can be fully prepared, nobody has all the information, but Robby and his group did an incredible job of making sure that we were cognizant of our situations, knowing anyway that we could support our players, our staff, their families, and our community. It’s taken a life of its own.”

The team was preparing for a 12-day road trip prior to the season’s suspension and prepared their players for playing in empty arenas or delaying the trip all together.

“At that point in time, our focus was on educating our players and giving them the opportunity to prepare their families for whatever may come,” Rosas said.

Even in times of constant chaos and daily changes, the Timberwolves’ transparency, support and guidance for their players has not wavered.

Guiding A Young Team

With their various trade deadline roster moves, the young Wolves were still trying to solidify their new normal even before the pandemic erupted. Players were adjusting to playing and being with each other on a daily basis, getting accustomed to Minnesota and trying to create new lives as Timberwolves.

An unforeseen chasm has obstructed that process, but Rosas, Saunders and the entire Timberwolves front office and coaching staff is trying to ease their players’ transitions as much as possible.

They, of course, can’t physically be with their players right now, but Rosas and Saunders have gone out of their way to let their players know they’re supporting them from afar during this time of uncertainty.

The team has implemented virtual daily check-ins, positional meetings, individual film sessions, motivational speakers, food delivery, mental health check-ins and have even tried to move some players into houses that hold basketball courts.

They’ve done all this while also being cognizant of the fact that players also need more time to check in with family members around the nation and globe.

"More than anything, we want to make sure that players feel supported," Saunders said. "Basketball is important to all of us, but family, health and getting through this together is the most important thing right now." - Katie Davidson

‘A Little More Normalcy’

The phrase “the new normal” probably has you annoyed right now. The truth of the matter is that there’s really no such thing as normal during a pandemic.

The Timberwolves are doing the best they can to make things as normal as possible, even though they aren’t able to see players or staff in-person. Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas estimates that 65 or 70 percent of the team is in the Twin Cities area.

Throughout this all, the Timberwolves have set up food programs, installed workout equipment and even helped move players into houses that have a basketball court.

There have been daily check-ins with players from the front office, training staff and coaching staff. This has also included conversations with the team’s psychologist to ensure that each player’s mental health is strong.

“We want to give players who are isolated right now a little more normalcy and part of that is seeing the people you’re with on a day-to-day basis, seeing your teammates and having those social interactions and being able to engage in a basketball arena and have that type of conversation,” Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders said.

The Timberwolves didn’t necessarily predict the pandemic was coming, but they were prepared for it. Led by Sikka, the team put together a program prior to the NBA stoppage “just in case”. The Timberwolves were certainly prepared for something like this, but even still, everyone is kind of learning on the run.

“There’s no manual for this,” Rosas said.

Sikka has been leading the way as far as research and best practices go, while the team has also worked closely with Andy Slavitt, the former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicare services under President Barack Obama.

“Every step of the way, we’ve tried to be educated, making the best decisions we can,” Rosas said.

While most would certainly view this a giant obstacle, Rosas is doing his best to stay positive and use this as an opportunity to get to know the players better on a personal level.

“While we can’t be together on the court, we can’t be together as an organization with our players, what we can do is get to know them better as people.

“We have individuals that as humans we want to make sure we can meet their most basic needs and help them feel positive, supported and that they’re not alone going through this process so for us, it’s something that we preach about family, we preach about being player-centric, these are the types of opportunities that allow you to make it a touchpoint.” - Kyle Ratke

Rallying Around KAT

COVID-19 has hit the Timberwolves family close to home. On Mar. 25, Karl-Anthony Towns released a video urging everyone to take coronavirus seriously.

Towns’ mom, Jacqueline Cruz, was put in a medically induced coma fighting coronavirus in late-March. There are no updates to give out of respect to the Towns family.

It’s worth noting that prior to this, Towns donated $100,000 to Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 vaccine research.

Saunders has certainly had multiple conversations with his star center, but he’s keeping those conversations private.

“I’ll just say that his strength and the strength he’s shown for his teammates and just for being able to share is not just admirable,” Saunders said. “It’s something he should be commended for the way he was able to bring more attention to safe practices.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Towns family in what is a truly scary time.

Rosas was later asked about Towns’ wrist injury and made it known quickly that there are bigger things to worry about right now.

“Out of respect for KAT and what he and his family are going through, we’re not going to comment on his wrist or any player’s injury,” Rosas said. “We want to be respectful of those individuals as they deal with things that are very personally important. At the proper time, we’ll address that accordingly.” - Kyle Ratke

Where Does The NBA Go From Here?

On Monday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league wouldn’t be able to consider a potential return to play before May 1. Rosas reiterated that there is not enough information to solidify a timeline for a return at this time but was able to share that everyone wants to play.

“But first and foremost, we have to be safe and healthy and make sure that we’re not putting our players, we’re not putting our staff, we’re not putting our fans and public in danger,” Rosas said. “I have to give the league a lot of credit. They’re looking at every and any avenue to continue this season.”

The league has of course considered extending the season out into the summer and coincidingly pushing pack the 2020-21 season. This move would also of course impact 2020 Summer League and the upcoming draft if enacted.

“Those are all critical points in time for the team-building process, the development process,” Rosas said, commenting on how Summer League and the draft could be affected. “But we’ve already begun to look at depending on when the season ends, depending on when the draft ends, how can we develop our young players? What can we put together in order to simulate what Summer League does for our players?”

But the reality remains that there are too many unknowns to map out a blueprint at this point.

“The more guidance that we get health-wise and as our world, country and our league gets more structure, I think we’ll be very creative,” Rosas said. “I think this gives us an opportunity to do things we haven’t done in the NBA in the past. Adam Silver deserves a lot of credit for that in that there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for us to restructure ourselves in a way that may be more beneficial down the road. Now there’s a real urgency to do it.

“We have to continue to be patient, be smart. It’s been great to see how the league has united, how teams around have united. We all are working toward the same thing.” - Katie Davidson