In A Year Of Constant Change, Wolves Turn To Okogie For Stability

On Feb. 6, 2019, Josh Okogie was just a developing rookie on the verge of solidifying a “fan favorite” role.

Back then, Okogie was the “nonstop” kid whose unrestrained play seemed to wake up his fans and teammates even in the most difficult moments of the Wolves’ 2018-19 season.

When a fast break resulted in him tumbling to the ground and he showed little to no control over his limbs, we waited in anticipation until he returned to his feet in one piece. And when his unpolished play created buckets or smooth passes, we reveled in how something so haphazard could actually go right.

Since then, some things have stayed the same. We still hold our breath every time Okogie handles the ball in transition, expecting a masterful dunk but still aware there’s a chance his move turns into a botched circus act.

But Okogie isn’t that same young rookie anymore. He's now a supplier of stability for the Wolves.

On Feb. 6, 2020, just over a season and a half into his NBA career, Okogie became the Wolves’ second-longest tenured player, just behind Karl-Anthony Towns who’s only in the fifth year of his career. When the Wolves played the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Okogie was the only player on the court who was a teammate of Jimmy Butler’s during his short but memorable time with the Wolves.

In very little time, Okogie has gone from being a side project of the Wolves to becoming an instrumental part of his team’s new system.

The most-talked-about pillar of President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas’ new system has been the team’s commitment to shooting 3-pointers. And they’ve acted on it.

The Wolves stockpiled on competent shooters before the Feb. 6 deadline and in doing so said goodbye to over half of the original 2019-20 crew.

Okogie may not be the Wolves’ top 3-point shooting threat on their roster, but there are multiple reasons the Wolves did not part ways with Okogie before the trade deadline.

While the Wolves are adding more 3s, shots at the rim and trips to the free-throw line to their offense, they’ve also attempted to limit their opponents’ success from those areas on the defensive end.

So far, the implementation of the Wolves’ new offensive principles has gone smoother than the process of changing their defensive habits. But as they move forward in reforming their defensive identity, they’ll have to lean on 21-year-old Okogie to help lead the way.

Defensive success is always trickier to measure than that on the offensive end, but Okogie’s positive defensive impact isn’t too difficult to discover.

As they try to limit them from their offense, the Wolves are trying to force as many mid-range attempts from their opponents as possible. Okogie has defended a team-high 404 mid-range shots this season, and his opponents are only hitting those shots at a 46.3% clip.

When defending the above-the-break 3, Okogie is holding opponents to a 35.3% shooting. That’s the lowest defensive 3-point field goal percentage for any current Wolves player who’s defended more than 250 above-the-break 3s this season. Only Jarrett Culver has defended more 3s from the top of the key this season (735 to Okogie’s 726), but Okogie’s ability to contest 3s with his trademark perimeter blocks makes him the Wolves’ deadliest 3-point defender.

Only three former and current Wolves players have defended more shot attempts in the paint and out of the restricted area than Okogie this season. Former Wolf Andrew Wiggins leads the way with 442 defended FGAs, Culver follows with 432, and Robert Covington and Okogie follow with 418 each (Karl-Anthony Towns drops off in fifth place with 374 DFGAs in the paint). Between Wiggins, Culver, Covington and Okogie, the second-year player is the only player whose opponents are shooting less than 40% in the non-restricted area (38.3).

As far as traditional defensive stats go, Okogie isn’t exactly leading the charts against his teammates. He’s averaging 3.0 defensive rebounds (sixth-best on the team), 1.1 steals (fourth-best) and 0.5 blocks (sixth-best) per game. That’s nothing too spectacular, but when you look at players’ block and steal percentage — defensive stats that aren’t affected by pace and volume — on Cleaning the Glass, Okogie and James Johnson are the only two Wolves players to crack the 70th percentile for said stats when graded amongst other players in the league who share their position.

Of course, these stats just support what we already know from the eye test.

It's almost like Josh Okogie should have a nickname about not stopping pic.twitter.com/nCq5Z723IM — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 1, 2020

His “Nonstop” nickname should tell you that his energy isn’t just reserved for transition layups and basket cuts that lead to highlight-reel dunks.

Stats aside, I think the most enjoyable aspect of Okogie’s game is that he never leaves us questioning whether he’s fully engaged on either end of the court. Sure, we sometimes wonder what he’s thinking as he barrels into the lane to throw up a shot (which has also allowed him to draw shooting fouls on a team-high 18% of his shot attempts), but we never feel as though we’re getting robbed of Okogie’s full effort. That’s beginning to pay off for the 21-year-old.

After going through the largest roster makeover of his young career during February’s trade deadline, things began to click on offense for Okogie, too.

In February, Okogie averaged a season-high 11.5 points and 27.3 minutes per game. He had his best shooting month after recording a field goal percentage of 52.6% from the field and shot 87% from the free-throw line. He also limited his turnovers to 1.3 per game in February and January after averaging 1.5 turnovers during December.

Though he had to say goodbye to some of his closest friends such as Gorgui Dieng, Jeff Teague and Wiggins during this past trade deadline, playing alongside more efficient scoring threats such as D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley has seemed to revitalize Okogie’s comfortability on offense.

With Russell and Beasley, Okogie no longer has to serve as a reliable 3-point shooter for the Wolves. Yes, he’ll still be asked to pop an open 3 every now and then when he’s open, but his primary role will be to focus on what he’s best at, making basket cuts, dropping dimes in the paint and grabbing offensive rebounds (he accounts for 5.2% of his team’s offensive rebounds, which is second-best on the team only after Towns).

JO's passing remains underrated pic.twitter.com/PFyVeCyqDn — Katie Davidson (@ByKatieDavidson) February 27, 2020

Before Okogie traveled to Chicago to serve as the Wolves’ lone representative at All-Star weekend, Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders praised his rising star by saying, “His intentions for the team are always right.”

He may only be a 21-year-old, second-year player in the league who still throws up a berserk shot in the paint every once in a while, but Okogie is already an exemplary model for what it means to play with heart. The 2019-20 season has been one of constant change for the Wolves, but Okogie's contagious vitality has remained nonstop.