Timberwolves vs. Celtics: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, jerseys

Undefeated at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up their third straight win when they host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Minnesota improved their record to 3-2 on Saturday after beating the Utah Jazz 123-95 at home. The Wolves currently have the league's best defense with a 101.2 defensive rating.

Against the Jazz, Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Karl Anthony Towns recorded 25 points and seven rebounds, and Rudy Gobert picked up his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think there’s more things we could do better, but it’s good to know we’re at a point right now five games in and we have something flowing,” Towns said postgame. “Just have to keep building off of it every day.”

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Celtics

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Monday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Celtics will air on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Monday, Nov. 6. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady, color analyst Jim Peterson and sideline reporter Katie Storm will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Wendell Moore Jr., Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Wendell Moore Jr. (G-League Assignment), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Celtics

Questionable: Oshae Brissett

Oshae Brissett Probable: Derrick White

Derrick White Out: Neemias Queta

Oshae Brissett (Left Thumb; Sprain) is questionable to play. Derrick White is probable to play due to personal reasons. Neemias Queta (Right Foot; Injury Management) is out.

This game preview will be updated when both teams post their final injury reports closer to tipoff.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association

Association Celtics: Icon

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association uniforms against the Celtics. Boston will be playing in their green Icon uniforms.

What to know about the Celtics

The Celtics enter their matchup against the Wolves with an undefeated 5-0 record, which includes three wins on the road and two at home.

Boston is coming off a 124-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with a double-double of 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston is leading the league in points (126.4 ppg) and rebounds (51.8 rpg). The Celtics have the league's best offense (124.7 offensive rating) and seventh best defense (106.5 defensive rating).