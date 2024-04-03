Timberwolves Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night on April 3

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Night on April 3 at Target Center when the Timberwolves take on the Toronto Raptors (tip 7:00 p.m. CT).

Minnesota is home to more than 300,000 residents of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and the evening will highlight the many cultures and ethnicities that make up the local AAPI community. Programming for the night will include:

AAPI In-Game Talent and Entertainment

National Anthem | Joo Won Kang

A South Korean baritone, Joo Won Kang has appeared in leading roles in opera companies throughout the United States, including San Francisco Opera, Seattle Opera, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Arizona Opera, Wolf Trap Opera and Utah Opera. He made his Metropolitan Opera debut in 2021 and recently performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the New York City Opera.

Guest DJ | DJ Bach

Known for Drake Nite at First Ave, DJ Bach is the ultimate scratch DJ in the Twin Cities.

Halftime Performance | Cypher Side Dance School

Cypher Side's mission is to welcome and inspire young dancers into a healthy and diverse community. They are a hub for youth dance culture that teaches and encourages youth to perform different dance styles.

AAPI Guest Chef | Ann Kim

A nationally recognized chef and restaurateur, Chef Ann Kim is the chef/owner of Kim’s, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza and Young Joni. In 2019, Chef Kim became the first woman and first person of color from Minneapolis to receive the James Beard Award for “Best Chef Midwest." She has been featured in the New York Times, Vogue, Forbes, Wall Street Journal and on Netflix's Chef's Table.” Chef Kim will be serving Korean Fried Wings from Kim's at Fhima’s Test Kitchen – Section 126.

Timberwolves x Brenda Trần Merchandise Collaboration

The Team Store will carry a bucket hat designed by Brenda Trần, a designer, illustrator, and community organizer based in Minneapolis. Her design is inspired by the Maneki Neko (also called Lucky Cat), a popular Japanese figurine that is believed to bring good luck.

Trần is the founder and director of Banana Leaf Collective, a Minneapolis-based community that aims to nurture early-career Black, Indigenous, and people of color working at the intersection of arts, media, and digital technology. The Timberwolves x Brenda Trần bucket hat will be available exclusively in the Team Store, a Fanatics Experience, outside Section 136.

Local Businesses Spotlight

Throughout the evening, local Asian-owned businesses will be highlighted, including:

Pho Mai: Located in Dinkytown and Eden Prairie's Asia Mall, Pho Mai delivers inspired Vietnamese scratch cooking from the finest, locally sourced ingredients.

Keefer Court: Serving the Twin Cities for over 40 years, Keefer Court serves classic Chinese pastries and delicious Vietnamese desserts.

Arbeiter Brewing Co: Located in Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood, Arbeiter Brewing Company is a brewery and taproom crafting highly approachable beers from a wide range of beer styles, some with a hefty German influence, others showcasing new and experimental styles, barrel aged beers, as well as some tasty NA options.

Savouré-Vietnamese Eatery: Head Chef Mrs. Lan is proud to offer a selection of carefully crafted and passionately developed dishes, which have been cultivated in her own kitchen over the years. Savouré can be found at Avenue 6Q, located inside the 6 Quebec Skyway, the birthplace of the Minneapolis skyway system.

Pack Gives Back

Through the Pack Gives Back ticket program, free tickets will be distributed to local organizations that are supporting and uplifting the AAPI community. Organizations joining for the night include:

Asian Media Access (AMA): AMA assists the under-served communities in Minnesota, especially Asian & Pacific Islander immigrants and refugees, through Multimedia Arts, Media & Tech-based programs and services.

Minnesota Vietnamese School: Minnesota Vietnamese School contributes to the maintaining and popularizing of Vietnamese language and culture. They teach Vietnamese speaking, reading and writing.

Afghan Cultural Society: The Afghan Cultural Society of Minnesota’s mission is to advocate for and empower their communities through a range of services, including assisting them in improving their mental and social health, promoting economic self-sufficiency, and creating a space for cultural well-being. Afghan Cultural Society’s unique strength is its ability to reach, communicate with, and empower newly arriving refugees and established immigrant communities.

Asian American Organizing Project: Asian American Organizing Project is a grassroots nonprofit organization that empowers young Asian Minnesotans (14-35 years old), prioritizing those holding LGBTQA+ and women/femme identities, to create systemic changes towards an equitable, conscious, and just society.