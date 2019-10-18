Wolves Fall To Bucks In Final Preseason Game

The Wolves didn’t end preseason play quite the way they wanted to, falling to the Bucks 118-96 in Milwaukee.

Coach Ryan Saunders noted after the game that he thought it was a good thing the Wolves played the Bucks. It was a good measuring stick to see where the Wolves are, and obviously, the Wolves have some work to do. But again, we knew that and the Bucks are a top-three team in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a team-high 16 points to go with four assists, four rebounds and two blocks. Shabazz Napier led the bench with 14 points in 19 minutes. Two-way player Kelan Martin got significant minutes for the second-straight game, playing 24 minutes and finishing with 13 points. Robert Covington had 13 points, and two nights after having 19 rebounds, he hauled in 11. Andrew Wiggins rounded things out with 10 points.

The Wolves shot just 31.2 percent from the field and got outrebounded 58-44.

Minnesota starts the regular season on Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.