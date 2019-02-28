Timberwolves Broadcast Auction Has Record-Breaking Night

On Wednesday night, the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation along with Fox Sports North, hosted their sixth-annual Broadcast Auction.

It turned out to be the best one yet, with the team, along with FSN, raising a record $45,118. All proceeds go to the FastBreak Foundation.

The FastBreak Foundation provides and supports hands-on programs that positively impact Minnesota youth. Through giving, education and basketball opportunities, the Foundation enables young people to make responsible decisions, contribute to their futures and experience lifelong memories.

If you were watching FSN, it was a fun night with Marney Gellner live at Timberwolves headquarters, along with Dave Benz and Jim Petersen urging fans to bid on incredible unique items and experiences.

Fans were able to bid a road trip with the Wolves on their trip to Dallas on April 2 and 3. An ultimate fan experience with four tickets to the March 19 game against the Warriors with a dinner at Target Center premium spaces, plus, a meet and greet with Benz and Petersen.

And finally, there were 100 Prince-Inspired City-Edition jerseys autographed by either Karl-Anthony Towns, Derrick Rose or Andrew Wiggins. Those jerseys, of course, took the NBA by storm.

A great night for the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation, a foundation that focuses on things bigger than basketball.

Here’s to having a new record in 2020.