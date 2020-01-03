Timberwolves Bring All The Energy, Take Down Warriors At Home

Well, that was a fun win, wasn’t it?

The Timberwolves took down the Warriors 99-84 on Thursday night at Target Center.

It was Minnesota’s second win in the last three games. And I’m not a moral victory guy, but after playing so well in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, this Timberwolves team (that’s without Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, your neighbor Greg, Treveon Graham, Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh) should feel pretty good about themselves.

Let’s hammer out this recap notebook-style:

· Shabazz Napier has been so impressive lately. He was the engine that made Minnesota’s offense go. Napier finished with 20 points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. He did it efficiently, too, shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep. It was Napier’s third-straight game with 20 or more points. Getting Napier from the Nets this offseason virtually for nothing was such a steal. If the Wolves don’t have him in this one, they probably don’t win.

· Rookie center Naz Reid is a fan favorite for a reason. Reid finished with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench in 21 minutes. Reid has plenty of work to do defensively, but he’s got an offensive skillset you just can’t teach. His touch from deep (he shot 3-for-6 from the 3-point line) makes him so dangerous. Reid gave us plenty of reasons to get excited in Summer League. He’s continued that.

· Josh Okogie finished the first quarter with seven points, three rebounds and two assists, shooting 3-for-4 from the field. While he didn’t add any more points in the game, that’s the type of start to a game Okogie needed. Okogie was shooting just 26.4 percent in his previous 11 games. He’s not a great shooter, but during that stretch, Okogie wasn’t even getting easy bunnies to fall. The NBA season is long. Okogie’s numbers will start to bump up again.

· Second night of back to back? Not a problem. The Wolves opened the game with tons of energy and finished with 20 second-chance points. In today’s NBA, back-to-backs are less of an excuse with teams getting smarter with pretty much everything. But it would have been easy for a shorthanded group that’s played so much lately to lean on that as an excuse. They didn’t.

· Turns out the Warriors miss Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State shot just 3-for-20 from deep.

· I couldn’t help but think about how difficult this stretch in Golden State is for Draymond Green. He only played 22 minutes and looked frustrated throughout the night. On one possession, it legitimately looked like he might have been trying to get tossed from the game.

· If Napier is what gets the offense going, that’s what Robert Covington is to the defense. Covington had two steals and two blocks and was a big part of the Wolves creating 17 turnovers which resulted in 19 points. Covs also added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

· It doesn’t seem fair to call the players who came up from the Iowa Wolves “G League Guys” anymore. It’s pretty obvious they belong. Reid played well off the bench. Kelan Martin finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and an assist while getting his third-straight start. And while Jordan McLaughlin was held scoreless, he did lead the second unit with four assists. This might not be big-time players to some, but these are the players that make differences with franchises. Think about guys like Fred VanVleet in the league. Just because a player isn’t drafted high or isn’t signed to a huge contract doesn’t mean that the player can’t turn into a plus contributor. These fringe guys really matter. Hats off to Gersson Rosas' staff for recognizing that.

· Don’t look now, but the Wolves are now 13-21, two games back from a playoff spot in the West. It’s been a weird year for the West, and for the Wolves, but here we are in January with the playoffs right there. We don’t know when Towns or Wiggins will be back, but coach Ryan Saunders said before the game that the two were getting closer. We’ll see exactly when that is.

The Wolves get a bit of a break before taking on the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday evening. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.