Timberwolves at Hornets: TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to extend their win streak to four games when they head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Saturday.

Minnesota is coming off a 101-90 home victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

First in defensive rating, the Wolves have the best record in the West (14-4) and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Minnesota is 5-3 on the road this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves at Hornets on Friday, including how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves at Hornets

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 4 PM CT

4 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

Taking place at Spectrum Center, Wolves at Hornets will air on Bally Sports North at 4 PM on Saturday, Dec. 2. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin, Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Anthony Edwards (Right Hip Pointer), Jaden McDaniels (Right Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Hornets

Out: LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin & Frank Ntilikina

LaMelo Ball (Right Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (Left Knee Injury Recovery) and Frank Ntilikina (Left Tibia Non Displaced Fracture) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Hornets: Classic Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Hornets. Charlotte will be playing in their teal Classic Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Hornets

The Hornets are 6-11 this season and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Charlotte is 3-6 at home this season.

Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball will be sidelined for quite some time due to an ankle sprain. Charlotte however, still has plenty of talent on their roster and are coming off a 129-128 win over the Nets on Thursday thanks to a 37-point effort from Terry Rozier.

The Hornets have the 18th best offense (112.5 offensive rating) and are the worst defensive team in the league (120.9 defensive rating).