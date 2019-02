Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has assigned forward Robert Covington to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 22 games with the Wolves this season, Covington holds averages of 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest. Minnesota acquired the 6-9 forward from the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade on November 12, 2018.