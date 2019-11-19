Getty Images

Timberwolves Assign Naz Reid to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

by Timberwolves PR
Follow
Posted: Nov 19, 2019

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned center Naz Reid to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.  

Reid was recalled from Iowa on November 17. He is averaging 18.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in five games for Iowa this season. An undrafted free agent, Reid was signed by the Timberwolves on July 5, 2019. 

Tags
Reid, Naz, Timberwolves

Download Schedule

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter