Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosastoday announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 10 games, Nowell is averaging a team-high 19.6points on 50.4% shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Iowa Wolves this season. He was drafted by Minnesota in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.