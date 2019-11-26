David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images

Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Nov 26, 2019

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.   

Nowell was recalled from Iowa on November 23 and appeared in one game (November 23 vs. Phoenix) for MinnesotaIn five games with IowaNowell is averaging a team-high 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He was drafted by Minnesota in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

