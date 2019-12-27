Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell and center Naz Reid to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 15 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging 21.3 points, on 50% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has appeared in five games this season for Minnesota. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.