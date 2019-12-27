Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 21: Jaylen Nowell #4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 21, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Dec 27, 2019

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell and center Naz Reid to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.   

In 15 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging 21.3 points, on 50% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has appeared in five games this season for Minnesota. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. 

In 14 contests with Iowa, Reid is averaging 19.1 points on 50.5% shooting, a team-high 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks. He has appeared in two games this season for Minnesota. An undrafted free agent, Reid was signed by the Timberwolves on July 5, 2019.

