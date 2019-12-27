Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images
Timberwolves Assign Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves
Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned guard Jaylen Nowell and center Naz Reid to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
In 15 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging 21.3 points, on 50% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has appeared in five games this season for Minnesota. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.
In 14 contests with Iowa, Reid is averaging 19.1 points on 50.5% shooting, a team-high 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks. He has appeared in two games this season for Minnesota. An undrafted free agent, Reid was signed by the Timberwolves on July 5, 2019.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: