Timberwolves Announce Cyber Monday Deals

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their single-game ticket deals for Cyber Monday. These deals provide fans a chance to secure seats currently available to the team’s remaining December home games.

Cyber Monday Sale

A special Timberwolves/Minnesota Lottery promotion is featured on Cyber Monday. Fans can go to https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/tickets/cybermonday to register to receive a scratch off for a chance to win special ticket discounts and prizes. Ticket discounts will range from 25% to 50% off for all remaining December home games.