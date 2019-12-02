Getty Images
Timberwolves Announce Cyber Monday Deals
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their single-game ticket deals for Cyber Monday. These deals provide fans a chance to secure seats currently available to the team’s remaining December home games.
Cyber Monday Sale
A special Timberwolves/Minnesota Lottery promotion is featured on Cyber Monday. Fans can go to https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/tickets/cybermonday to register to receive a scratch off for a chance to win special ticket discounts and prizes. Ticket discounts will range from 25% to 50% off for all remaining December home games.
- Wed, Dec. 11 vs. Utah Jazz at 7:00 pm – WWE Night
- Fri, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 pm – Fitbit Cities Edition T-shirt giveaway for all fans
- Wed, Dec. 18 vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm – Pride Night
- Fri, Dec. 28 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 pm – Statement Saturday
- Mon, Dec. 30 vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 pm – College Night
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: