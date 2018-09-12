Timberwolves Announce 2018-19 Media Day and Training Camp Information

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s 2018-19 Media Day and Training Camp information.

The Wolves will hold the team’s annual Media Day on Monday, September 24 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Target Center. Players will be in uniform and available for interviews, photo opportunities and a chance to discuss the upcoming season. Media credentials will also be disseminated to those media members that have been approved for season credentials.

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, along with General Manager Scott Layden, will be available to the media in a press conference setting, followed by Wolves players. A complete media availability schedule will be sent out in the coming days. Unfortunately, we will not be able to accommodate any one-on-one interview requests on Media Day.

The Timberwolves will hold the team’s training camp at Mayo Clinic Square. Minnesota’s first practice will be on Tuesday, September 25 at 9:00 a.m. with a suggested media arrival time of 11:15 a.m.

A complete practice schedule with suggested media arrival times is below. Please note that practice and media availability times are subject to change. The public relations department will send out updated practice and media availability times daily. Please contact a member of the public relations department if you wish to receive those emails.

Following training camp, the Wolves will play five exhibition contests, including two games as the home team: Oct. 5 at Target Center vs. Oklahoma City and Oct. 7 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA vs. Milwaukee. The Wolves open the exhibition schedule with a two-game road trip: Sept. 29 at Golden State and Oct. 3 at the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota concludes the preseason with a game on Oct. 12 at Milwaukee.

2018 Training Camp Schedule

Date Time Media Availability Location

Tue., Sept. 25 9:00 a.m. CT 11:15 a.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Wed., Sept. 26 9:00 a.m. CT 11:15 a.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Thu., Sept. 27 9:00 a.m. CT 11:15 a.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

* All practice and media availability times are subject to change