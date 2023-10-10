Timberwolves and Lynx to Host Locker Room Liquidation Sale on Oct. 17

Features items from past seasons including basketballs, apparel, signed merch and more

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced it will host a Locker Room Liquidation Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9:00 a.m. on the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square. The sale will continue throughout the day until all items are sold.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase discounted Wolves and Lynx merchandise including signed basketballs, posters, and team issued gear. A full range of apparel featuring t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts are available in a variety of colorways. Shoes are also available at discounted prices.