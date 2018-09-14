Timberwolves and Lynx Promote Sianneh Mulbah to Chief People Officer

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Sianneh Mulbah to the position of Chief People Officer,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “Sianneh has worked tirelessly over the last seven years to establish and develop a culture that continues to inspire, unite and positively impact our staff and others around us. She’s certainly earned this promotion and we know she will continue to elevate our people moving forward as she takes on this new role within our executive team.”

Mulbah is entering her eighth season with the Timberwolves and Lynx. In her new role as Chief People Officer, Mulbah will continue to oversee all aspects of the organization’s people and culture including talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, organizational development, benefits administration, compensation, employee engagement, and training and development. Mulbah was originally hired by the Timberwolves and Lynx in October 2011 as Director of Human Resources before a promotion to Vice President of Human Resources in November 2016.

Mulbah has played a key role in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Women in Sports Leadership Council, which focuses on the professional growth and development of women in the workplace. She is also currently on the board of directors of Girls on the Run Twin Cities and the Twin Cities chapter of Women in Sports and Events (WISE) and is a past member of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

A graduate of Bemidji State University, Mulbah received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She also received her MBA and MA in Organizational Management-HR from Concordia University-St. Paul.

About the Minnesota Timberwolves