Timberwolves and Lynx Name Bri Bauer as Vice President of Communications and Engagement

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx named Bri Bauer as the organization’s Vice President of Communications and Engagement. Bauer will lead a transformation of all communication areas across the portfolio of franchises including the Timberwolves, Lynx and T-Wolves Gaming, focusing on storytelling and brand positioning to elevate the team’s national and local profiles. In this position Bauer will oversee the organization’s communications group and manage the team’s relationships with its broadcast partners Fox Sports North and WCCO Radio, along with the Wolves Radio Network.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to impact this space and elevate our team profile both on the local and national levels,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. “Bri has proven that she can maximize our organizations’ initiatives, streamline our communication efforts and positively impact our culture. We look forward to her leadership in helping us cultivate opportunities created by our basketball and business areas.”

Bauer recently served as the organization’s director of corporate communications and has been with the Timberwolves and Lynx since December of 2018. Prior to joining the Timberwolves and Lynx, Bauer spent over a decade leading national public relations efforts for industry-leading brands including Caribou Coffee and Dairy Queen, with a focus on using the impact of sports for storytelling. At Dairy Queen, Bauer overhauled the company’s public relations sector to modernize its strategy, partnerships and specific product offerings. At Caribou Coffee, Bauer led strategic communication and community efforts for the brand, its products and with professional and collegiate teams including the creation of the Caribou Coffee Bar at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bauer’s promotion is the latest in a movement spearheaded by Tanke and Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson to cultivate innovative and strategic leadership. The first female to lead the communications department at the Timberwolves and Lynx, Bauer joins a senior leadership team that includes five women.

Bauer resides in Edina with her husband, Joe, and their three boys J.J. (9), Nolan (7) and Anders (3). She is involved with Dress for Success, Girls Opportunity Alliance Fund, and is a member of She Runs It, a non-profit paving the way for more women to lead.