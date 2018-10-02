Timberwolves and Lynx to Host Locker Room Liquidation on Friday Featuring Rare Collectibles and Autographed Items

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx will host a locker room liquidation for all items featuring the teams’ old logos, including discounted merchandise, bobbleheads, jerseys and more. The sale will give fans a final chance to acquire some rare collectibles and autographed items from current and past Wolves and Lynx players.

The liquidation will be held on Friday, October 5th from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. ahead of the Wolves preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. All items will be on sale on the skyway level of Mayo Clinic Square.