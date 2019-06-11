Timberwolves And Lynx Begin Pride Month By Giving Back

The Wolves and Lynx started Pride Month by giving back.

On Monday, June 10, the two teams teamed up by joining Lynx and Timberwolves staff, alongside Xcel Energy volunteers, to kickoff Pride initiatives.

In attendance for the Timberwolves was Keita Bates-Diop, Jared Terrell and Mitch Creek. For the Lynx was Seimone Augustus, Danielle Robinson and Sylvia Fowles.

The group packed MATTER snack packs to benefit all youth at Avenues for Homeless Youth. LGBTQ youth are 120 percent more likely to experience homelessness than their peers. Avenues for Homeless Youth provides housing and resources to all youth who may experience homelessness. The organization serves LGBTQ youth via programs and host homes responding to the need for culturally specific housing.

“They were talking about the homeless factors and just all the different ways it affects people,” Bates-Diop said. “It was sad to hear about, but it was positive today to be able to pack 800 meals. That was a good takeaway today.”

Things got a little competitive yesterday afternoon at @MATTER_ngo! Thanks to the Minnesota @Timberwolves, @minnesotalynx, @xcelenergy and @AvenuesforYouth for helping give kids a chance at a healthier life! #MATTERnation pic.twitter.com/LzoJncKhDd — MATTER (@MATTER_ngo) June 11, 2019

It’s also important for the youth to realize what foods are healthy to eat, whether that’s for a meal or for a snack. And sometimes professional athletes are able to get that message across better than even parents.

“We couldn’t do our work without the great people in this community and to think about the influence that the Timberwolves and the Lynx have with young people in particular, we know that when parents tell kids that eating healthy is important, it sometimes goes over their head or maybe they are not tuning in to listen to their parents because they’ve heard that message. But when one of these players gets in front of kids and says ‘eating healthy is performance’ . . . that is a big influence for our youth,” Quenton Marty, the President of MATTER, said.

And while the Timberwolves and Lynx are part of the same family, their seasons don’t overlap, so it was pretty special for them to both be giving back at the same event.

“When we are together, we try to do stuff like this. It was good for the group of us to come out here and do that,” Bates-Diop said. “ . . . Just doing stuff wherever you are in the community is big.”