Timberwolves and Lynx Become First Minnesota Organization Selected for Global Sports Mentoring Program

Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced it will serve as the first host mentoring site in Minnesota for the Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP). GSMP is an initiative in partnership with espnW and the U.S. Department of State that selects 16 emerging female leaders ages 25-40 from around the world for a month-long mentorship in the United States alongside top American female executives from some of the most influential organizations in sports and business. The Timberwolves and Lynx organization joins ESPN, CAA and Google as host sites for the 2019 mentors.

The Timberwolves and Lynx organization was chosen due to its leadership in empowering women through sport, its impact within the community, and organization’s commitment to championing female leadership.

The Timberwolves and Lynx will host Denisa Bishqemi from Albania. Denisa has been with the Albanian Basketball Federation for the past ten years and is currently the communications and projects director of the organization. She operates as a translator for the Ministry of Justice and has received training from the U.S. Embassy and the Gender Alliance for Development. During her mentorship she will work with the Timberwolves and Lynx to develop a strategic action plan aimed at creating sports opportunities for underserved women and girls in Albania.

During her stay Denisa will be embedded within the Timberwolves and Lynx organization. She will be immersed into the social responsibility efforts of the organization and learn directly from Timberwolves and Lynx staff. Outside of basketball, she will meet with community, corporate and civic leaders throughout Minnesota, travel on a Timberwolves team road trip to Philadelphia, and attend a Google conference in New York. Denisa’s mentorship will culminate with the delivery of her strategic plan to the State department in Washington D.C.

“The Timberwolves and Lynx have a long and successful history of using sport to create equity beyond the game of basketball,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “We’re proud to have been selected by the U.S. Department of State and espnW to share our expertise and support Denisa on her path to create meaningful change in her home country of Albania.”

The five-week, immersive mentorship experience will focus on empowering Denisa, among other delegates, to serve their local communities by increasing access and opportunities for female participation in sports. The GSMP is part of the U.S. Department of State’s dedication to advancing the rights of girls and women around the world.