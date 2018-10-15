Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants Unveil New Concession and Premium Items to Industry Recognized Target Center Food and Beverage Experience

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants added to an already industry recognized Target Center food and beverage experience by unveiling several new concession and premium items to the 2018-19 menus. Highlighted by additional local restaurant partners and the opening of Cargo Food Authority, these efforts to enhance the Target Center food and beverage experience are led by Timberwolves & Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima in partnership with Levy Restaurants.

The announcement is an extension of a Fhima-led initiative to completely transform the Target Center food experience, putting an emphasis on using high-quality local ingredients in dishes served throughout the arena.

“Building off a successful 2017-18 campaign, we’re delighted to bring fans and guests of Target Center more of the best local food and beverage options in the Twin Cities,” said Fhima. “There is no reason why a sports venue dining service, especially in such a great restaurant market as ours, should not be able to compete with the best local restaurants in terms of both ingredients and execution.”

“We are excited to continue to partner with the Timberwolves and Lynx organization in providing fans a world-class experience at Target Center each night while showcasing local food partners throughout the arena,” said Jay Hackett, Director of Operations of Levy Restaurants at Target Center.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS AT TARGET CENTER THIS SEASON

New local restaurant partners and menu items for the 2018-19 season include the iconic Loon Café chili, various yogurt options from Yogurt Lab, a Smoothie Bar featuring OIKOS yogurt and Silk plant-based products, and the opening of Cargo Food Authority in the restaurant space on North 1st Ave.

Cargo Food Authority – Located in the Old Hubert’s Restaurant Space

Brand new to Target Center this season, Cargo Food Authority is a shipyard-themed dining concept led by Williston Holding Company’s Chief Development Officer Brian Ingram. The new restaurant will feature multiple dining and drink choices, including an Asian food container, a walk-up taco bar, wings, giant pizza along with craft cocktails and beers on tap. The restaurant will include a stage for live entertainment and various games throughout the space. Cargo Food Authority is scheduled to open this year in the old Hubert’s restaurant space in Target Center.

TCL SixOneTwo Lounge Menu Makeover

The TCL SixOneTwo Lounge menu will also see a makeover this season. Fans will be treated to a smokehouse barbeque concept throughout their dining experience. Items include slow house smoked brisket, pork, and local hot links paired with your traditional smokehouse sides of macaroni and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw. The bar serves the widest array of Minnesota-based craft beers and spirits inside Target Center, including game night bourbon and craft beer tastings. The TCL SixOneTwo lounge is a reserved lounge for fans sitting in the designated seating locations within Target Center.

Kid’s Meal Debut

Making its debut at Target Center this season is a Kid’s Meal, which will be offered for $5 in the Kid’s Zone in Section 225. A healthier alternative for younger fans, the Kid’s Meal includes an option of a grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread or a strawberry or grape uncrustable sandwich on wheat bread. Accompanying the meal will be fresh seasonal fruit, a bottle of Dasani water and a Timberwolves-themed toy.

Upgraded Beverage Options

Limited Edition Timberwolves-branded Chankaska Wines

Three limited edition Timberwolves-branded Chankaska wines will be available for fans within the Grant Thornton Chairman’s Club and Lexus Courtside Club. Chankaska’s renowned winemaker, Mike Drash, and Fhima have come together to create exclusive wine pairings for Timberwolves games and events, utilizing Minnesota’s finest grapes in the old-world tradition with a nod to modern winemaking, while pairing with globally inspired cuisine. Aurora (red wine), Sungtokca (white wine) and Domain XXXII (rosé) will be featured.

Budweiser Happy Hour

Anheuser-Busch will offer a Happy Hour deal for fans before every home game this season. Fans can purchase a $5 12 oz Budweiser beer in the Budweiser Beer Garden, located in Section 121 and the Draft Kings Bar in section 217 from when the doors open to Target Center until 30 minutes before tipoff.

LAST SEASON’S FAVORITES RETURNING

Target Center will also feature many of the fans’ favorite menu items that were released prior to last season, including the famous Parlour Burger from Borough and Parlour, the popular Sotaritos - sushi burritos - from SotaRol, the celebrated walleye sandwich from Lord Fletcher’s and Life Time’s Life Café’s tuna togarashi. Fhima will also operate a restaurant space in the arena called Fhima’s, which will feature an ultimate grilled cheese, merguez and tater tots, and kefta burger sliders with harissa sauce. Through Mother Dough Bakery, Fhima-inspired organic cookies will be available at dessert stations around the arena. Local company Schwan’s will also have a presence, continuing to serve the Pagoda and Freschetta brands in Target Center.

Fhima has spent the last two seasons creating memorable food experiences for guests at each game. With his newly opened restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, Fhima’s Minneapolis has been busy developing and delivering top-of-the-line individualized nutrition to Timberwolves and Lynx players daily. Fhima’s reputation of consistently utilizing the best ingredients from local merchants, prepared with the highest standards without ever compromising cravings and taste, is a perfect fit for the team members whose performances rely on specific nutrition requirements.

Fans can get a first taste of the new Target Center food and beverage experience when the Wolves host Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team’s Home Opener on Friday, October 19. Tickets are still available for the Home Opener presented by U.S. Bank, along with the rest of the 2018-19 season, by visiting Timberwolves.com/tickets or by calling 612-673-1234.