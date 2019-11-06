David Sherman
Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants Introduce New Foods, Returning Favorites at Target Center
Industry-recognized food and beverage program at Target Center now allows fans to view calories of all arena foods on Fitbit app
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants unveiled the latest evolution of the industry-recognized Target Center food and beverage experience. Spearheaded by Timberwolves & Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima and in partnership with Levy Restaurants, the arena’s concession and premium menus for the 2019-20 Timberwolves season will feature several new food items, returning local and iconic favorites, enhanced new craft cocktails by Charlie Award winner and Fhima’s own mixologist Sean Jones and a brand-new concession stand, “Test Kitchen by David Fhima”.
Since 2017, Fhima and Levy Restaurants have transformed the Target Center food and beverage experience by creating a chef-driven approach, overhauling the menu and creating delicious and memorable food and drink experiences for every Timberwolves fan each night, no matter the seat location or space they choose to watch the game in.
“We’re excited to unveil our latest menu as we continue to provide the best possible food and beverage experience to our fans,” said Timberwolves Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. “In partnership with Levy Restaurants, David Fhima has elevated our program to be one of the most innovative food platforms in the industry. We’re excited to take the next step in that process this season with our partners.”
“After a successful food and beverage platform last season, we’re delighted to build on our program and continue to offer fans and guests of Target Center a unique and progressive approach to the concessions and premium spaces,” said Fhima. “We look forward to another season bringing fans the highest quality of local food and beverage options in the Twin Cities.”
“We are thrilled to continue to showcase local cuisine through our food and beverage program and provide fans a top-notch experience at Target Center each night,” said Director of Operations of Levy Restaurants at Target Center Jay Hackett.
NEW FOOD OPTIONS AT TARGET CENTER THIS SEASON
Test Kitchen by David Fhima
A new concessions concept at Target Center this season is the “Test Kitchen by David Fhima” located in Section 126. There fans can enjoy a different dish each night made by Fhima and his staff and take home the recipe to enjoy the food at home. Menu options will align with various theme nights throughout the season, showcasing a variety of food and beverage options.
Jack Link’s Small Batch
In its continued partnership with the Timberwolves, Jack Link’s will introduce its fresh jerky inside of Target Center (sections 106 and 223) this season. The jerky will be made at Jack Link’s’ Mayo Clinic Square facility prior to each home game. This marks the first time in the company’s 130-year history that the fresh meat snacks will be served at a major sporting event.
Some additional new food options featured at Target Center this season will include:
- Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich (Section 231) – The debut sandwich at Target Center will feature Nashville hot sauce with homemade bread and butter pickles
- Totchos (Section 109) – Loaded tater tots with queso blanco, smoked brisket or pork and Arkansas BBQ sauce
- Korean BBQ Philly (Sections 136 / 204) – Thin sliced beef, queso blanco, gochujang aioli and Bulgogi BBQ sauce
- Crystal Farms Mac and Cheese (Section 133) – Mac and Cheese that will include Crystal Farms cheese, smoked brisket and BBQ sauce
- LifeCafé (Section 111) - Options are highlighted by the Vegan Beyond Meat Bratwurst
UPGRADED BEVERAGE OPTIONS:
Jim Beam and Pernod Ricard Partnerships
As the beverage program throughout the arena expands, new this year to Target Center is partnerships with Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey and Pernod Ricard with their Absolut vodka and Olmeca Altos tequila brands. Jim Beam whiskey will be featured throughout three new bar spaces, two of those on the 100-level near the Budweiser Beer Garden and one within the Main Bar outside of section 201. The whiskey will also be available throughout Target Center premium areas including the Lexus Courtside Club. Absolut will have a heavy presence on the Main Bar outside of section 101, and both Absolut and Olmeca Altos will also be available throughout Target Center.
New cocktails available this season at Target Center:
- Whiskey Sour: Maker’s Mark BOURBON, Honey-Citrus Elixir, Chamomile Tea, Bittercube Orange Bitters, CO2
- Nothing Else Matters: Jim Beam RYE, Maker’s Mark BOURBON, Demerara, Chai, Bittercube Trinity Bitters
- Mule Variation #9: Absolut VODKA, Ginger-Citrus Elixir, Black Peppercorn, Vanilla, CO2
LAST SEASON’S FAVORITES RETURNING
Target Center will also feature many fan-favorite menu items, including the famous Parlour Burger (section 113) from Borough and Parlour, the popular Sotaritos - sushi burritos - from SotaRol (section 126), the celebrated walleye sandwich from Lord Fletcher’s (section 136) and many more.
Fans who use their Timberwolves app for payment at Target Center concession stands will receive a 10% discount. Additionally, a $5 Value Meal will be available at several locations on the 100 and 200 level of the arena.
Timberwolves fans can now view the calories for every menu item at Target Center on their Fitbit app. Fitbit is the official jersey patch partner of the Timberwolves as well as the “Official Wearable” and “Official Sleep Tracker” of the Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves in a partnership that extends to the court, arena, staff and fans.
