Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants Introduce New Foods, Returning Favorites at Target Center

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants unveiled the latest evolution of the industry-recognized Target Center food and beverage experience. Spearheaded by Timberwolves & Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima and in partnership with Levy Restaurants, the arena’s concession and premium menus for the 2019-20 Timberwolves season will feature several new food items, returning local and iconic favorites, enhanced new craft cocktails by Charlie Award winner and Fhima’s own mixologist Sean Jones and a brand-new concession stand, “Test Kitchen by David Fhima”.

Since 2017, Fhima and Levy Restaurants have transformed the Target Center food and beverage experience by creating a chef-driven approach, overhauling the menu and creating delicious and memorable food and drink experiences for every Timberwolves fan each night, no matter the seat location or space they choose to watch the game in.

“We’re excited to unveil our latest menu as we continue to provide the best possible food and beverage experience to our fans,” said Timberwolves Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. “In partnership with Levy Restaurants, David Fhima has elevated our program to be one of the most innovative food platforms in the industry. We’re excited to take the next step in that process this season with our partners.”

“After a successful food and beverage platform last season, we’re delighted to build on our program and continue to offer fans and guests of Target Center a unique and progressive approach to the concessions and premium spaces,” said Fhima. “We look forward to another season bringing fans the highest quality of local food and beverage options in the Twin Cities.”

“We are thrilled to continue to showcase local cuisine through our food and beverage program and provide fans a top-notch experience at Target Center each night,” said Director of Operations of Levy Restaurants at Target Center Jay Hackett.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS AT TARGET CENTER THIS SEASON

Test Kitchen by David Fhima

A new concessions concept at Target Center this season is the “Test Kitchen by David Fhima” located in Section 126. There fans can enjoy a different dish each night made by Fhima and his staff and take home the recipe to enjoy the food at home. Menu options will align with various theme nights throughout the season, showcasing a variety of food and beverage options.

Jack Link’s Small Batch

In its continued partnership with the Timberwolves, Jack Link’s will introduce its fresh jerky inside of Target Center (sections 106 and 223) this season. The jerky will be made at Jack Link’s’ Mayo Clinic Square facility prior to each home game. This marks the first time in the company’s 130-year history that the fresh meat snacks will be served at a major sporting event.

Some additional new food options featured at Target Center this season will include: