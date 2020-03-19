Timberwolves and Levy Donate Perishable Foods from Target Center to Twin Cities Community

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants joined a mission spearheaded by Timberwolves Executive Chef David Fhima to offer free lunch and foods to those in need in the Twin Cities community. Perishable foods from Target Center will be donated today in St. Paul.

“It is times like these when we as a community need to come together more than ever and take care of each other,” said Fhima. “For most of my life, all me and my colleagues have known how to do is feed people and today is no different to assist our community in this time of need.”

On Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., Fhima’s food truck, Fare Well Foods, will be parked in front of Public Kitchen (229 6th St E, St Paul, MN, 55101) offering a free lunch for anyone in need.