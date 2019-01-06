Timberwolves Absolutely Dominate Lakers In Sunday Matinee

The Wolves earned a pretty convincing win over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon, 108-86

There was never really any doubt. The Wolves led by 16 points after the first quarter and never looked back, leading by as much as 28 in the game.

Sure, LeBron James was out with a groin injury, but you can’t control who you suits up for the other team. You can only control your performance and the Timberwolves’ performance was impressive in a packed Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 28 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals. We’ll have more on Towns’ performance over the last two weeks on Monday. Andrew Wiggins added 28 points and five rebounds. In his second game back from injury, Jeff Teague finished with a 15-point, 11-assist double-double. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers only had four players hit double digits, none exceeding 14 points. That was Lance Stephenson, who also added six assists and five rebounds. Brandon Ingram added 13 points but shot a dreadful 5-for-16 from the field. Josh Hart scored 10 points.

Here are three quick takeaways from the game:

Man, did Wiggins ever come to play early. He finished with 25 points in the first half alone, which ties a career high. He’s now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games including 28 or more in two of his last three. His outside shot didn’t fall, but when he moves offensively, good things happen. There’s been plenty of proof lately.

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND! pic.twitter.com/VMwnQtFuJC — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 6, 2019

Maybe Josh Okogie’s shot hasn’t fallen like he’s wanted to in his rookie season (he was 3-for-7 from the field on Sunday), but what makes him so different from other rookies is his ability to do other things when he’s not scoring. Okogie was a +30 and finished the game with three blocks, including some extra effort on this chase-down block much to the dismay of the Ball family.

Josh Okogie with the chase-down block on Lonzo Ball. pic.twitter.com/q9aLjWMdd6 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 6, 2019

One thing that has been fun to watch of late is the passing of Towns. He had just three assists after averaging 5.1 over the last eight games, but he’s been reading the defense so well lately. Towns and Wiggins have had some great chemistry, especially when Wiggins passes it to Towns and cuts by him. If the defender sticks with Wiggins, Towns goes iso. If Wiggins’ defender tries to cheat and double Towns – even for a split second – Towns makes him pay.

Defender doubles KAT on Wiggins' cut. KAT makes him pay. pic.twitter.com/Fc7udy2DOT — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 6, 2019

With the win, the Wolves improve to 19-21, 11th in the West. The Lakers fall to 21-19, eighth in the West. The Wolves now hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Lakers. The two teams play for the last time on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.

Minnesota is back at it on Tuesday in Oklahoma City to take on Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus, NBA TV and 830 WCCO.