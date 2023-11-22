Timberwolves vs. 76ers: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to extend their win streak to three games when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
Wednesday's matchup will be the second game of a three-game homestand for the Wolves. Minnesota (10-3) beat the Knicks 117-110 on Monday to remain a perfect 6-0 at home this season.
Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Sixers on Wednesday, including how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.
Tickets & doors
- Tickets: Get Tickets
- Doors: 6 PM
Doors to this 7 PM game will open at 6 PM. You can get tickets to the game here.
How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Sixers
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Time: 7 PM CT
- TV channel: Bally Sports North
- Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app
- Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN
Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Sixers will air on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady, color analyst Jim Peterson and sideline reporter Katie Storm will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.
You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app.
Injury report
Wolves
- Out: Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin & Jaylen Clark
Jaden McDaniels (Right Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.
Sixers
- Out: Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr.
Joel Embiid (Left Hip Soreness) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Fractured Rib) are out.
Jerseys
- Wolves: Icon Edition
- Sixers: Association Edition
The Wolves will be wearing their blue Icon Edition uniforms against the Sixers. Philadelphia will be playing in their white Association Edition uniforms.
What to know about the Sixers
Philadelphia's matchup against Minnesota will be on the second night of a back-to-back for the Sixers. With a record of 10-4, the Sixers are one of the top teams in the East. Philadelphia is 4-1 on the road this season.
Led by Tyrese Maxey and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, the Sixers have the second best offense in the league (120.1 offensive rating) and 11th best defense (111.2 defensive rating).
Key players for the Sixers against the Wolves: Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley, Nicolas Batum and Maxey.