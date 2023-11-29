Tickets On-Sale for Dec. 6 Game vs. San Antonio

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that tickets are on sale now for the newly announced game on Wednesday, Dec. 6 with a scheduled tipoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and Bally Sports North.

The Timberwolves currently lead the Western Conference with a record of 13-4, the best 17-game start to a season in franchise history. Behind announced sellouts for all nine home games to begin the season, the Wolves are 8-1 at Target Center following last night’s 106-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine consecutive sellouts to begin the season are the most in team history since selling out all 41 home games of the 1990-91 season.